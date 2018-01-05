>
>
Love spells

Love spell to attract a lover

 

Love spell to attract a lover

Not having much luck with your most recent crush?

Have no fear because this certain love spell is made to entice your lover and get them to finally fall in love with you.

Here's what you do:

Buy a piece of copper tubing around two or three inches long.

Next you then take a piece of paper and write the name of the person you want to attract and insert it in the tube carefully.

Close the ends of the tube with the help of a pair of pliers.

Wear the tube as a neck piece for seven days - you may even start an accessory trend!

After the seventh day, get rid of the neck piece, and then wait patiently for the person you wished for to fall for you soon.

everythingunderthemoon




  
  
Gemma Kayim
11/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Love spells
Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         