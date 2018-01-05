Love spell to attract a lover Love spell to attract a lover Not having much luck with your most recent crush?



Have no fear because this certain love spell is made to entice your lover and get them to finally fall in love with you.



Here's what you do:



Buy a piece of copper tubing around two or three inches long.



Next you then take a piece of paper and write the name of the person you want to attract and insert it in the tube carefully.



Close the ends of the tube with the help of a pair of pliers.



Wear the tube as a neck piece for seven days - you may even start an accessory trend!



After the seventh day, get rid of the neck piece, and then wait patiently for the person you wished for to fall for you soon.



