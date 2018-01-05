Love spell to bring back an old lover

|
Love spell to bring him back an old loverNot being able to except that your relationship is over is hard sometimes.
If you think there is still a chance that you can make it work, but he doesn’t agree, then cast this love spell to successfully retrieve your old flame.
You will need two white candles, a photo (or drawing) of your partner, a smiling photo of yourself, a chamomile tea bag and a piece of blue material.
At exactly 8’o clock in the evening, light the candles in front of you and relax.
Picture a serene scene with a beautiful surrounding.
Take the picture of your ex in your hand and chant the following words:
"With the light of the flame I'll light your desire,
When I speak your name you'll feel my fire,
The spell has been cast So Be It!"
Speak out his name three times and put your picture face-down on top of his.
Place the pictures on the blue cloth along with the tea bag and wrap it around and then keep the package in a safe place.
Light the candles every night at the same time, and say his name three times.
In three weeks, he will come back to you.
