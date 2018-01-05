Pisces Horoscope | Pisces Star Sign

Born between the 21st of February and the 20th of March, you're a Pisces!



Natives of this star sign profoundly sense the emotions of the people around them. Complex and temperamental by nature, they are versatile and will find themselves under all sorts of influences.



Pisces is most compatible with...

Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces



Pisces is quite compatible with...

Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Aquarius



It doesn't look good for Pisces and...

Leo, Libra, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius



See our Horoscopes section Element

Water Vibration Erratic Ruling planet Neptune Day Friday Symbol Two fishes Lucky numbers 2, 6 Colour Turquoise Flowers Water Lily, White Poppy, Jonquil Birthstone Aquamarine, Bloodstone Metal Tin Life's Goal To never be alone Secret wish To live the dream

Pisces Personality Traits Positive Pisces Negative Pisces Compassionate

Adaptable

Accepting

Devoted

Imaginative

Deeply understanding

Interpretative

Intuitive Oversensitive

Indecisive

Self-pitying

Lazy

Escapist

Melancholic

Pessimistic

Hyper-sensitive

