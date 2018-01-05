>
Pisces Horoscope | Pisces Star Sign

Pisces Horoscope | Pisces Star Sign


Born between the 21st of February and the 20th of March, you're a Pisces!

Natives of this star sign profoundly sense the emotions of the people around them. Complex and temperamental by nature, they are versatile and will find themselves under all sorts of influences.

Pisces is most compatible with...
Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Pisces is quite compatible with...
Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Aquarius

It doesn't look good for Pisces and...
Leo, Libra, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius

Read all about Pisces...


Element
 Water Vibration Erratic
Ruling planet Neptune Day Friday
Symbol Two fishes Lucky numbers 2, 6
Colour Turquoise Flowers Water Lily, White Poppy, Jonquil
Birthstone Aquamarine, Bloodstone Metal Tin
Life's Goal To never be alone Secret wish To live the dream

Pisces Personality Traits

Positive Pisces Negative Pisces
Compassionate
Adaptable
Accepting
Devoted
Imaginative
Deeply understanding
Interpretative
Intuitive		 Oversensitive
Indecisive
Self-pitying
Lazy
Escapist
Melancholic
Pessimistic
Hyper-sensitive
   

Pisces horoscope

Check out our free Pisces horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!

Key Pisces traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Pisces: characteristics, traits, destiny...

Pisces and love
Check out Pisces compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

