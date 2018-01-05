Pisces Horoscope | Pisces Star Sign

|
|Born between the 21st of February and the 20th of March, you're a Pisces!
Natives of this star sign profoundly sense the emotions of the people around them. Complex and temperamental by nature, they are versatile and will find themselves under all sorts of influences.
Pisces is most compatible with...
Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces
Pisces is quite compatible with...
Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Aquarius
It doesn't look good for Pisces and...
Leo, Libra, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius
|Element
|Water
|Vibration
|Erratic
|Ruling planet
|Neptune
|Day
|Friday
|Symbol
|Two fishes
|Lucky numbers
|2, 6
|Colour
|Turquoise
|Flowers
|Water Lily, White Poppy, Jonquil
|Birthstone
|Aquamarine, Bloodstone
|Metal
|Tin
|Life's Goal
|To never be alone
|Secret wish
|To live the dream
Pisces Personality Traits
|Positive Pisces
|Negative Pisces
|Compassionate
Adaptable
Accepting
Devoted
Imaginative
Deeply understanding
Interpretative
Intuitive
|Oversensitive
Indecisive
Self-pitying
Lazy
Escapist
Melancholic
Pessimistic
Hyper-sensitive
