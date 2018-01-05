>
Sagittarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Star Sign


Born between the 23rd of November and the 21st of December, you're a Sagittarius!

Sagittarius yearns for freedom, has a taste for travelling and is eager for discoveries. Sagittarius is an eternal optimist, which makes spending time in their company a very pleasant experience. Paradoxically, they are very hot-tempered but not at all spiteful.

Sagittarius is most compatible with...
Aries, Leo

Sagittarius is quite compatible with...
Capricorn, Aquarius, Libra, Scorpio

It doesn't look good for Sagittarius and...
Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius, Pisces, Gemini, Virgo

Read all about Sagittarius...
Element
 Fire Vibration Excitable, burns out easily
Ruling planet Jupiter Day Thursday
Symbol Archer Lucky numbers 3, 12
Colour Purple Flowers Hydrangea
Birthstone Amethyst and Topaz Metal Tin
Life's Goal To be succesful Secret wish To change the world

Sagittarius Personality Traits

Positive Sagittarius Negative Sagittarius
Generous
Philanthropic
Frank
Fearless
Independent
Nature-loving
Generosity
Honesty
Broad- mindedness
Tremendous vision		 Over- optimism
Exaggeration
Too generous with other people's money
Overconfident
Crude
Tactless
Inconsistent
Short on concentration
Boastful
 
   

Sagittarius horoscope

Check out our free Sagittarius horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!

Key Sagittarius traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Sagittarius: characteristics, traits, destiny...

Sagittarius and love



Check out Sagittarius compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

