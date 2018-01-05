Sagittarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Star Sign

Born between the 23rd of November and the 21st of December, you're a Sagittarius!



Sagittarius yearns for freedom, has a taste for travelling and is eager for discoveries. Sagittarius is an eternal optimist, which makes spending time in their company a very pleasant experience. Paradoxically, they are very hot-tempered but not at all spiteful.



Sagittarius is most compatible with...

Aries, Leo



Sagittarius is quite compatible with...

Capricorn, Aquarius, Libra, Scorpio



It doesn't look good for Sagittarius and...

Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius, Pisces, Gemini, Virgo









