Scorpio Horoscope | Scorpio Star Sign

|Born between the 24th of October and the 22nd of November, you're a Scorpio!
Good news, Scorpio is the most erotic sign of the zodiac. Physical pleasures are their weakness... Scorpio is also characterised by their combativity: they're not afraid of difficulty, on the contrary, they look for it. Their sense of initiative and their willpower see them take on any challenge.
Scorpio is most compatible with...
Pisces, Cancer
Scorpio is quite compatible with...
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Virgo, Libra
It doesn't look good for Scorpio and...
Aries, Gemini, Aquarius, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio
|Element
|Water
|Vibration
|Resilient
|Ruling planet
|Pluto
|Day
|Tuesday
|Symbol
|The Scorpion
|Lucky numbers
|9, 18
|Colour
|Red
|Flowers
|Anemone
|Birthstone
|Bloodstone, Topaz
|Metal
|Iron
|Life's Goal
|To be greater then all opposition
|Secret wish
|To triumph
Scorpio Personality Traits
|Positive Scorpio
|Negative Scorpio
|Will power
Self confidence
Magnetism
Robust outlook
Diplomatic
Courageous
Loyalty
Concentration
Determination
Depth
|Possessive
Jealous
Dominating
Cunning
Ruthless
Proud
Secretive
Obstinate
Compulsive
Obsessive
