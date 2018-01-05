Scorpio Horoscope | Scorpio Star Sign

Born between the 24th of October and the 22nd of November, you're a Scorpio!



Good news, Scorpio is the most erotic sign of the zodiac. Physical pleasures are their weakness... Scorpio is also characterised by their combativity: they're not afraid of difficulty, on the contrary, they look for it. Their sense of initiative and their willpower see them take on any challenge.



Scorpio is most compatible with...

Pisces, Cancer



Scorpio is quite compatible with...

Sagittarius, Capricorn, Virgo, Libra



It doesn't look good for Scorpio and...

Aries, Gemini, Aquarius, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio



Read all about Scorpio...





Scorpio Element

Water Vibration Resilient Ruling planet Pluto Day Tuesday Symbol The Scorpion Lucky numbers 9, 18 Colour Red

Flowers Anemone Birthstone Bloodstone, Topaz Metal Iron Life's Goal To be greater then all opposition Secret wish To triumph

Scorpio Personality Traits Positive Scorpio

Negative Scorpio

Will power

Self confidence

Magnetism

Robust outlook

Diplomatic

Courageous

Loyalty

Concentration

Determination

Depth Possessive

Jealous

Dominating

Cunning

Ruthless

Proud

Secretive

Obstinate

Compulsive

Obsessive

