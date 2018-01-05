>
>
>
Scorpio Horoscope | Scorpio Star Sign

Scorpio Horoscope | Scorpio Star Sign


Born between the 24th of October and the 22nd of November, you're a Scorpio!

Good news, Scorpio is the most erotic sign of the zodiac. Physical pleasures are their weakness... Scorpio is also characterised by their combativity: they're not afraid of difficulty, on the contrary, they look for it. Their sense of initiative and their willpower see them take on any challenge.

Scorpio is most compatible with...
Pisces, Cancer

Scorpio is quite compatible with...
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Virgo, Libra

It doesn't look good for Scorpio and...
Aries, Gemini, Aquarius, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio

Read all about Scorpio...



Scorpio

Element
 Water Vibration Resilient
Ruling planet Pluto Day Tuesday
Symbol The Scorpion Lucky numbers 9, 18
Colour Red
 Flowers Anemone
Birthstone Bloodstone, Topaz Metal Iron
Life's Goal To be greater then all opposition Secret wish To triumph

Scorpio Personality Traits

Positive Scorpio
 Negative Scorpio
Will power
Self confidence
Magnetism
Robust outlook
Diplomatic
Courageous
Loyalty
Concentration
Determination
Depth		 Possessive
Jealous
Dominating
Cunning
Ruthless
Proud
Secretive
Obstinate
Compulsive
Obsessive
   

Scorpio horoscope

Check out our free Scorpio horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you !


> Scorpio yearly horoscope

> Scorpio monthly horoscope

> Scorpio daily horoscope

> Scorpio horoscope for tomorrow

Key Scorpio traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Scorpio: characteristics, traits, destiny...

> All about Scorpio star sign

> Who is Scorpio?
  

Scorpio and love



Check out Scorpio compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

> How to seduce a Scorpio
> Sexual partners for Scorpio
> Ideal partner for Scorpio
> What kind of lover is Scorpio?
> Which signs is Scorpio attracted to?
> Scorpio cosmic sex horoscope
Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Psychic readings: having a reading with a psychic
Why are we addicted to horoscopes?
Scorpio Personality Traits And Information
Sagittarius Personality Traits and Information
See all Horoscopes guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         