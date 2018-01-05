Taurus Horoscope | Taurus Star Sign

Born between the 22nd April and the 21st of May, you're a Taurus!



Taurus has a fixed, stubborn character. Sociable and warm-hearted, they don't like change as it tends to destabilise them. This earth sign needs a lot of fresh, open air.



Taurus is most compatible with...

Virgo, Capricorn



Taurus is quite compatible with...

Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Aries, Taurus



It doesn't look good for Taurus and...

Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Leo, Scorpio



Earth Vibration Determined energy Ruling planet Venus Day Friday Symbol The Bull Lucky numbers 6, 15 Colour Blue

Flowers Carnation Birthstone Emerald Metal Copper Life's Goal Lifetime of Security Secret wish Wealthy lifestyle and family

Taurus Personality Traits Positive Taurus

Negative Taurus

Reliable

Patience

Extremely kind

Loving

Strong determination

Security minded

Practical

Artistic

Stable

Trustworthy

Generous

Loyal Self-Indulgent

Lazy

Stubborn

Prejudice

Limited In Outlook

Course

Possessive

Prone to jealousy

Resentful

Rigid

Greed

Self indulgence issues

