Taurus Horoscope | Taurus Star Sign

Born between the 22nd April and the 21st of May, you're a Taurus!

Taurus has a fixed, stubborn character. Sociable and warm-hearted, they don't like change as it tends to destabilise them. This earth sign needs a lot of fresh, open air.

Taurus is most compatible with...
Virgo, Capricorn

Taurus is quite compatible with...
Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Aries, Taurus

It doesn't look good for Taurus and...
Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Leo, Scorpio

Read all about Taurus...


Taurus

Element
 Earth Vibration Determined energy
Ruling planet Venus Day Friday
Symbol The Bull Lucky numbers 6, 15
Colour Blue
 Flowers Carnation
Birthstone Emerald Metal Copper
Life's Goal Lifetime of Security Secret wish Wealthy lifestyle and family

Taurus Personality Traits

Positive Taurus
 Negative Taurus
Reliable
Patience
Extremely kind
Loving
Strong determination
Security minded
Practical
Artistic
Stable
Trustworthy
Generous
Loyal		 Self-Indulgent
Lazy
Stubborn
Prejudice
Limited In Outlook
Course
Possessive 
Prone to jealousy
Resentful
Rigid
Greed
Self indulgence issues
   

Taurus horoscope

Check out our free Taurus horoscopes for the days, weeks and months to come, and see what the future has in store for you!

Key Taurus traits


All that you've ever wanted to know about Taurus: characteristics, traits, destiny...

Taurus and love


Check out Taurus compatibility in love and in the bedroom...

