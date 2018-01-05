Taurus Horoscope | Taurus Star Sign

|
|Born between the 22nd April and the 21st of May, you're a Taurus!
Taurus has a fixed, stubborn character. Sociable and warm-hearted, they don't like change as it tends to destabilise them. This earth sign needs a lot of fresh, open air.
Taurus is most compatible with...
Virgo, Capricorn
Taurus is quite compatible with...
Gemini, Cancer, Pisces, Aries, Taurus
It doesn't look good for Taurus and...
Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Leo, Scorpio
Read all about Taurus...
Taurus
|Element
|Earth
|Vibration
|Determined energy
|Ruling planet
|Venus
|Day
|Friday
|Symbol
|The Bull
|Lucky numbers
|6, 15
|Colour
|Blue
|Flowers
|Carnation
|Birthstone
|Emerald
|Metal
|Copper
|Life's Goal
|Lifetime of Security
|Secret wish
|Wealthy lifestyle and family
Taurus Personality Traits
|Positive Taurus
|Negative Taurus
|Reliable
Patience
Extremely kind
Loving
Strong determination
Security minded
Practical
Artistic
Stable
Trustworthy
Generous
Loyal
|Self-Indulgent
Lazy
Stubborn
Prejudice
Limited In Outlook
Course
Possessive
Prone to jealousy
Resentful
Rigid
Greed
Self indulgence issues
