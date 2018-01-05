Virgo Horoscope | Virgo Star Sign

|
|Born between the 24th August and 23rd September, you're a Virgo!
Natives of the Virgo star sign are first and foremost intellectual beings. They don't act without thinking, they are instead gouverned by their mind. Their logical spirit gives them great analytical qualities. Although they are not natural leaders, they act efficiently and discreetly.
Virgo is most compatible with...
Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo
Virgo is quite compatible with...
Libra, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo
It doesn't look good for Virgo and...
Aquarius, Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, Gemini
Read all about Virgo...
Virgo
|Element
|Earth
|Vibration
|Compassionate
|Ruling planet
|Mercury
|Day
|Thursday
|Symbol
|The Virgin
|Lucky numbers
|5, 14
|Colour
|Orange
|Flowers
|Clover
|Birthstone
|Sapphire
|Metal
|Platinum
|Life's Goal
|To be the best you can be
|Secret wish
|To love others and be loved in return
Virgo Personality Traits
|Positive Virgo
|Negative Virgo
|Modest
Shy
Meticulous
Reliable
Practical
Diligent
Intelligent
Analytical
Mental agility
Attention to detail
|Fussy
Worrier
Overcritical
Harsh
Perfectionist
Conservative
Critical
Quarrelsome
Fastidious
Narrow Outlook
|
|