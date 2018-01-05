Virgo Horoscope | Virgo Star Sign

Born between the 24th August and 23rd September, you're a Virgo!



Natives of the Virgo star sign are first and foremost intellectual beings. They don't act without thinking, they are instead gouverned by their mind. Their logical spirit gives them great analytical qualities. Although they are not natural leaders, they act efficiently and discreetly.



Virgo is most compatible with...

Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo



Virgo is quite compatible with...

Libra, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo



It doesn't look good for Virgo and...

Aquarius, Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, Gemini



Earth Vibration Compassionate Ruling planet Mercury Day Thursday Symbol The Virgin Lucky numbers 5, 14 Colour Orange Flowers Clover Birthstone Sapphire Metal Platinum Life's Goal To be the best you can be Secret wish To love others and be loved in return

Virgo Personality Traits Positive Virgo

Negative Virgo

Modest

Shy

Meticulous

Reliable

Practical

Diligent

Intelligent

Analytical

Mental agility

Attention to detail Fussy

Worrier

Overcritical

Harsh

Perfectionist

Conservative

Critical

Quarrelsome

Fastidious

Narrow Outlook

