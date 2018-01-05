>
Virgo Horoscope | Virgo Star Sign


Born between the 24th August and 23rd September, you're a Virgo!

Natives of the Virgo star sign are first and foremost intellectual beings. They don't act without thinking, they are instead gouverned by their mind. Their logical spirit gives them great analytical qualities. Although they are not natural leaders, they act efficiently and discreetly.

Virgo is most compatible with...
Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo

Virgo is quite compatible with...
Libra, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo

It doesn't look good for Virgo and...
Aquarius, Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, Gemini

Read all about Virgo...


Virgo

Element
 Earth Vibration Compassionate
Ruling planet Mercury Day Thursday
Symbol The Virgin Lucky numbers 5, 14
Colour Orange Flowers Clover
Birthstone Sapphire Metal Platinum
Life's Goal To be the best you can be Secret wish To love others and be loved in return

Virgo Personality Traits

Positive Virgo
 Negative Virgo
Modest
Shy
Meticulous
Reliable
Practical
Diligent
Intelligent
Analytical
Mental agility
Attention to detail		 Fussy
Worrier
Overcritical
Harsh
Perfectionist
Conservative
Critical
Quarrelsome
Fastidious
Narrow Outlook
   

