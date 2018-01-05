Baby bedding | how to choose your baby bedding

In this article











How to choose your baby bedding



You've got the cot, the Moses basket, maybe even a bedside crib and now you need to sort your baby blankets.



It sounds simple enough but there are so many different baby blankets on the market it's hard to know what your baby needs.



Do you go for cotton, organic cotton, waffle or cellular, fleece or wool?



And what about shape? Baby blankets come in flat blanket style but you can also go for a flat swaddle style, a swaddle pod, a grobag (the baby equivalent of a sleeping bag) or you can get duvets and coverlets.



We've talked to midwife Sue MacDonald, Research and Education manager at the Royal College of Midwives and to FSID (Foundation for the Study of Infant Death) to get the safest advice on what baby bedding to buy.



FSID state that duvets and pillows should not be used for babies under 1 year of age and we'll look at sheets, blankets, swaddles and grobags.



The FSID provide a Freephone helpline for all parents who have questions about safe infant care advice and reducing the risk of cot death: 0808 802 6868



The helpline is open from 10-6 every day.



