In this article











Flat and fitted sheets

Base layer Many



If yours doesn't, you can purchase these things separately.

Sheets The advice from the



You'll need about four sheets to begin with so get two of each - while one's in the wash you'll have a spare:



> Fitted sheets

For the bottom, these are less likely to get dislodged as your



> Flat sheets

Again you can get these in a range of fabrics. Use a flat sheet to cover your



Sue MacDonald, Midwife and Research & Education Manager at the Royal College of Midwives, advises mums to tuck the flat sheet in over the



"



Many baby mattresses come with a built in plastic sheet to catch spills or an anti-allergy cover which aims to protect your child from dust-mites.If yours doesn't, you can purchase these things separately.The advice from the Royal College of Midwives is to keep things simple when it comes to bedding.You'll need about four sheets to begin with so get two of each - while one's in the wash you'll have a spare:For the bottom, these are less likely to get dislodged as your baby moves about. They come in towelling, jersey and flannelette but cotton or cotton-mix is the simplest.Again you can get these in a range of fabrics. Use a flat sheet to cover your baby as the first layer under any additional blankets.Sue MacDonald, Midwife and Research & Education Manager at the Royal College of Midwives, advises mums to tuck the flat sheet in over the baby but not too tightly. Babies should be able to move around naturally, so they can kick off blankets if they get too hot."