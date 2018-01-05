>
Swaddling has had a resurgence in popularity but midwife Sue MacDonald warns that it can tempt mums to wrap their children too tightly which restricts their natural need to move about and regulate their own temperature by kicking off blankets.

FSID, reported that a 2009 study by Professor Peter Fleming into Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (or Cot Death) revealed swaddling could present a risk to babies if not approached cautiously.

On the plus side it does reduce the risk of the baby moving into an unfavourable sleeping position or of the head being accidentally covered.

Their advise to parents who do decide to swaddle is to ensure the baby's head is not covered and that the swaddling material is sufficiently thin to allow breathability.

Research for ISPID (International Society for the Study and Prevention of Perinatal and Infant Death) found no conclusive evidence that swaddling increased or decreased the chances of cot death.

Read the swaddling report on FSID.org.uk.


Pictured: The Swaddle Wrap - White Spot, £12.00, Mamas and Papas
25/05/2012
