Decorative blankets and shawls

There are so many pretty blankets and shawls to tempt new mums, not to mention the hand knitted versions given as gifts.



Sue MacDonald says it's fine to use these as baby blankets but to be aware of the risks.



Small holes in knitted blankets can often trap little tiny fingers and cause injuries so she advises to layer these types of blanket over a good flat sheet or to use them when the baby is being constantly supervised (i.e. in the buggy or being held).



She recommends keeping baby bedding as simple and natural as possible so that there's less risk of injury or choking.



Tucking in will ease the risk of babies being caught up in their blankets but shouldn't be done too tightly.



Fleece blankets are great as covers for buggy trips in cold weather and can be used for babies to lie on around the house or outdoors.





Pictured: Portland Organic Cotton Baby Blankets, The Fine Cotton Company, from £40.



