>
>
Baby bedding | how to choose your baby bedding
 Photo 6/6 
Decorative blankets and shawls
In this article

Decorative blankets and shawls


There are so many pretty blankets and shawls to tempt new mums, not to mention the hand knitted versions given as gifts.

Sue MacDonald says it's fine to use these as baby blankets but to be aware of the risks.

Small holes in knitted blankets can often trap little tiny fingers and cause injuries so she advises to layer these types of blanket over a good flat sheet or to use them when the baby is being constantly supervised (i.e. in the buggy or being held).

She recommends keeping baby bedding as simple and natural as possible so that there's less risk of injury or choking.

Tucking in will ease the risk of babies being caught up in their blankets but shouldn't be done too tightly.

Fleece blankets are great as covers for buggy trips in cold weather and can be used for babies to lie on around the house or outdoors.


Pictured: Portland Organic Cotton Baby Blankets, The Fine Cotton Company, from £40.
Parenting Editor
25/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Jessica Albas maternity style
SudokuThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         