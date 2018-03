Baby development week by week | My new baby blog

Meet Lucy, Ryan and their new baby Lucy Li is 33 years old and lives with her fiancé Ryan, 35, in South West London, they've just had their first baby.



Lucy was born in China and moved to Devon when she was 11 years-old - her only English word was Coca Cola. After university she moved up to London where she met Ryan Scott, an Australian sound engineer from Perth.



After three years together, the pair became engaged but decided that starting a family was more important than a wedding and were lucky enough to concieve very quickly.



This is the true story of their first year with a new baby!