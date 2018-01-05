Baby modelling: Advice on baby modelling
Baby Modelling: Advice on baby modelling
Every baby
is beautiful so it's no surprise that many parents have thought about baby modelling
as a good way to cash in on their cuteness.
There is money to be made in baby modelling
but how do you get your tot into the industry safely? Want to know the baby
modelling do's and don'ts? Then read on for all the baby modelling
advice you need, from finding a baby
modelling agency to making a baby modelling
career work for you and your bubba.
If you'd like to see your tot on the cover of parenting magazines and in adverts for baby
products you'll first need to get your baby
signed to a baby modelling
agency.
There are lots of scammers out there so here's how to avoid the pitfalls and have a positive experience.