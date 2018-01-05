>
Baby modelling: Advice on baby modelling
  
Chose the right agency: Baby Modelling
Chose the right agency: Baby Modelling


Chose the right baby modelling agency

Perhaps the most important part of baby modelling is choosing the right agency and making sure your little one and your good intentions aren't taken advantage of. Follow these rules to stay safe:

Don't pay upfront fees - Legitimate agencies earn their money by taking commission - i.e. a percentage of your baby's earnings. You shouldn't have to pay the agency any money - if your baby hasn't earned anything through them then there's no reason to pay up.

Don't pay for professional shots - If an agency asks you to pay for professional shots of your baby, take it as a warning sign. Babies change too quickly and there are plenty of nasty people who might want shots of your child with untoward intentions. Quality agencies won't expect you to do this - so beware of those that insist.

Real deal: Not every baby modelling agency is legitimate so take care not to be seduced by online agencies - after all anyone can set up a website. Do your research and never send in photos before you're confident the agency is genuine. Always listen to your gut instinct.

