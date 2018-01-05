In this article













Enjoy the experience

Enjoy the experience

Your

Your baby might be the most photogenic little angel in the world but the chances are that they won't be right for each and every assignment or modelling job. Remember that when your bubba is rejected or turned away from a job that you shouldn't take this as a personal attack on the quality of your offspring.



Also try not to become a pushy parent - it's tempting to put your child forward for everything, especially when you think they are the bees knees, but that kind of pressure and expectation isn't healthy for you or your baby.



Take each baby modelling job as it comes and have fun with it. Don't take it too seriously and you'll end up enjoying the experience more.

Image © iStockphoto

