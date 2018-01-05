Could your baby model?
Could my baby be a model?
Whilst every parent thinks their little one is the sweetest, if friends and family are also taken with their cuteness, and even suggesting baby modelling
, then you could be onto a winner.
There is no minimum height, shape or size that your baby
has to be, and as a general rule baby modelling
agencies are looking for a variety of beautiful little faces. As long as they are cute and don't mind cameras!
On a practical level, it helps if your child is well behaved (but every mother knows that's not always a given). Remember too, that in the baby
modelling business, personality sells, so a cheery smile is important - even if they do knock things over and make a lot of noise!
Image © iStockphoto