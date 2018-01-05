>
What kind of work?
Baby modelling can involve some fun jobs for your bubba. The kind of work you can expect your little one to be put forward for by your agency could include:

Catalogue modelling: This kind of work can see your tot modelling outfits for different retailers. Usually well paid too!

Adverts and commercials: These can be very well paid assignments - and all your kid has to do is look adorable - easy money.

Editorial work: This type of work involves seeing your tot on photoshoots for magazines and front covers.

Image library work: These are lifestyle shots (like the one's we've used here) which are sold to libraries who in turn sell the images to other companies for commercial use.

