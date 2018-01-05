>
Baby modelling: Advice on baby modelling
  
Applying for an agency
Applying for an agency


Applying to an agency

There are a few considerations when it comes to choosing a modelling agency for your baby.

Location: When your tot is a model it often involves carting them off to castings at short notice. Therefore location is a major consideration when it comes to baby modelling.

Ask yourself if it is practical for your baby to be registered with a London agency if you live in Aberdeen. Often there are regional modelling agencies with local modelling work that your little one can pick up.

Reputation: It's worth researching the reputation of different baby modelling agencies before you sign on the dotted line, as well as reading through any small print when it comes to contracts.

Be prepared: Make sure you have chosen some nice shots of your bubba - a head and shoulders shot of them smiling at the camera and a full length shot should be all that is required when first applying to a modelling agency.

