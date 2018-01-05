Baby Puree Recipes

When it is time to wean your baby, it is important to introduce a healthy and nutritious variety of foods. Annabel Karmel's purée recipes provide a step-by-step guide to making delicious first meals for babies.



Easy One-Pot Chicken



Age: 6 months+ - Makes 3 portions

Prep time: 8 mins - Cooking time: 25 mins - Suitable for freezing

1 tbsp olive oil

50g/2oz onion, chopped

100g/4oz skinless chicken breast, cut into chunks

1 medium carrot (approx 60g/2½oz), peeled and sliced

300g/10½oz sweet potato, peeled and chopped

200ml/7fl oz unsalted chicken stock

60g/2½oz frozen peas



Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the onion for three to four minutes until softened. Add the chicken breast and sauté for a further three minutes. Add the carrot and sweet potato, pour in the stock, then bring to the boil and simmer, covered, for about 15 minutes. Add the peas and continue to cook for a further three minutes.

Purée in a blender with enough of the cooking liquid to achieve the desired consistency.