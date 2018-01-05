In this article





Tomato, Carrot and Lentil Sauce with Pasta

Age 7 months+ - Makes 7 portions

Prep time: 10 mins - Cooking time: 35 mins - Suitable for freezing 1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion (approx 100g/4oz), diced

2 carrots (approx 125g/4½oz), diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

55g/2oz red lentils

400g/14oz tin chopped tomatoes

300ml/10fl oz unsalted vegetable stock

1 tbsp tomato purée

75g/3oz pasta shells

4 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated

2 tbsp double cream Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the onion, carrots and garlic for ten minutes. Stir in the lentils, then add the chopped tomatoes, stock and tomato purée. Cook uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet. Purée the sauce and stir in the Parmesan and double cream, then serve mixed with the cooked pasta.

