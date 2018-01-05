>
>
Tomato, Carrot and Lentil Sauce with Pasta
Age 7 months+   -  Makes 7 portions
 Prep time: 10 mins  -  Cooking time: 35 mins  -  Suitable for freezing

1 tbsp olive oil
1 red onion (approx 100g/4oz), diced
2 carrots (approx 125g/4½oz), diced
1 clove garlic, crushed
55g/2oz red lentils
400g/14oz tin chopped tomatoes
300ml/10fl oz unsalted vegetable stock
1 tbsp tomato purée
75g/3oz pasta shells
4 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated
2 tbsp double cream

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the onion, carrots and garlic for ten minutes. Stir in the lentils, then add the chopped tomatoes, stock and tomato purée. Cook uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet. Purée the sauce and stir in the Parmesan and double cream, then serve mixed with the cooked pasta.
02/09/2009
Baby Puree Recipes

