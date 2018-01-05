Poached Salmon

Age 6 months+ - Makes 3 portions - Prep time: 8 mins - Cook

time: 12 mins - Suitable for freezing



150ml/5fl oz unsalted vegetable stock

One small potato, peeled and diced (55g/2oz

peeled weight)

1 carrot, peeled and diced (55g/2oz peeled weight)

100g/4oz salmon fillet, skinned, cut into 1cm cubes

2 tbsp frozen peas

30g/1oz Cheddar cheese, grated

1 to 2 tbsp milk

Put the stock, potato and carrot in a saucepan. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer gently for about six minutes or until the potato and carrot are just tender. +Add the salmon and peas, cover again and simmer for a further three to

four minutes until the fish flakes easily and all the vegetables are tender. Transfer the contents of the saucepan to a bowl and add the grated cheese. Mash to the desired consistency, adding a little milk if necessary. The mixture can also be blended to a purée for young babies.



