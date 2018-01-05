Poached Salmon
Age 6 months+ - Makes 3 portions - Prep time: 8 mins - Cook
time: 12 mins - Suitable for freezing
150ml/5fl oz unsalted vegetable stock
One small potato, peeled and diced (55g/2oz
peeled weight)
1 carrot, peeled and diced (55g/2oz peeled weight)
100g/4oz salmon fillet, skinned, cut into 1cm cubes
2 tbsp frozen peas
30g/1oz Cheddar cheese, grated
1 to 2 tbsp milk
Put the stock, potato and carrot in a saucepan. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer gently for about six minutes or until the potato and carrot are just tender. +Add the salmon and peas, cover again and simmer for a further three to
four minutes until the fish flakes easily and all the vegetables are tender. Transfer the contents of the saucepan to a bowl and add the grated cheese. Mash to the desired consistency, adding a little milk if necessary. The mixture can also be blended to a purée for young babies.
Annabel Karmel’s Summer Family Cookbook is available now from Sainsbury, WHSmith, Borders, Eason and Boots for only £5.99.