Developing baby's senses: stimulating the five senses

In this article















How can you encourage the development of a baby's senses? Research has shown that







You



Research has shown that baby 's senses start to develop even before they're born. Once they're born this development really starts to progress with so much more to experience. Babies recognise their mums initially by smell and love the sense of touched - being cuddled, held, and put to the breast You baby 's development is also enriched through sight, hearing and taste. Psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr Harry Ifergan guides us through how to help develop your baby 's five senses as much as possible.