Touch in babies: how to develop baby's sense of touch

In order to learn, a baby needs to touch and feel things. This sense is the first one that a newborn baby acquires.



The amniotic fluid, which surrounds them in the womb, allows them to experience tactile sensations from the 4th month of life. Touch is one of their first means of communicating.



Advice from Dr Ifergan

"Baby's skin is so soft and so fine that it's very sensitive to textures, to the softness of a fabric or to the unpleasant sensation of a coarse towel.



Attach little pieces of different materials to their baby rocker or lay them out on a play mat: you'll see them handle the objects and become familiar with new sensations of touch."



Another tip? Through you, baby can learn more by touching and by being touched. They are on the lookout for the slightest bit of contact. Don't forget that touch also involves heat, cold, air or water.



What about in the bath? "Make the most of bath time or nappy changing time to caress and massage your baby. Through the soft contact of your hands on their skin, they will gradually become aware of the outline of their body," explains Dr Ifergan.

