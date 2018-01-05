In this article











Smell in babies: how to develop baby's sense of smell

Smell begins between 11 and 15 weeks, whilst in the womb.



It's important for baby to pick up the smell of mum. But mums can't stay glued to their babies! The solution is for baby to have a cuddly blanket or toy so they can imprint their own smell on it!



That T-shirt of yours that baby likes to smell so much should remain an occasional treat, to be used during overnight stays at grandma's for example.



Advice from Dr Ifergan

"It's up to the child to find an object to get attached to and to give his smell to."



Another tip?"There's no point getting baby to practise smelling things. Let nature take its course." But there's no harm introducing newborns to new relatively strong odours like cinnamon, laurel or clove, for example. Smells such as lavender and nutmeg can even have a calming effect.



Should baby's comfort blanket or toy be washed regularly? "Yes, it needs washing because it's better to lose the smell than to be sucking on bacteria!", explains Dr Ifergan.



