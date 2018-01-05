>
>
Development of baby's senses: stimulating the five senses
  
Smell in babies: how to develop baby's sense of smell
In this article

Smell in babies: how to develop baby's sense of smell


Smell begins between 11 and 15 weeks, whilst in the womb.

It's important for baby to pick up the smell of mum. But mums can't stay glued to their babies! The solution is for baby to have a cuddly blanket or toy so they can imprint their own smell on it!

That T-shirt of yours that baby likes to smell so much should remain an occasional treat, to be used during overnight stays at grandma's for example.

Advice from Dr Ifergan
"It's up to the child to find an object to get attached to and to give his smell to."

Another tip?"There's no point getting baby to practise smelling things. Let nature take its course." But there's no harm introducing newborns to new relatively strong odours like cinnamon, laurel or clove, for example. Smells such as lavender and nutmeg can even have a calming effect.

Should baby's comfort blanket or toy be washed regularly? "Yes, it needs washing because it's better to lose the smell than to be sucking on bacteria!", explains Dr Ifergan.


Parenting Editor
13/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         