Taste in babies: how to develop baby's sense of taste

Baby's taste develops very quickly. Newborns are quick to analyse what they do and don't like.



What's more, baby's discovery of the world involves their mouth: as proof, their favourite game is to get hold of objects and put them in their mouth. All of a sudden, your innocent little one starts to grab everything and anything!



Advice from Dr Ifergan

"As soon as babies start on solids, they are ready to learn about new tastes and textures: the acidic taste of orange juice, the velvety texture of vegetable soup.



At around 4 or 5 months, you can use the tip of your finger to let them taste the sauces and stocks that you're in the process of making."



Another tip? Give them soft plastic or rubber objects that are easy to chew on. They will help baby to experiment with their mouth and saliva and they'll also help with teething.



Make sure that the objects conform to European standards of safety because some plastics can be toxic. And make sure they're kept clean and sterile too.



