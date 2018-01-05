|Breastfeeding is widely accepted to be the best way to feed your baby for at least the first six months*. We bring you all the friendly advice, tips and information you'll need - breast feeding isn't always easy so it's never to early to read up!
Breastfeeding is the most natural way to feed your child but it doesn't come naturally to all mothers. Everyone is different when it comes to breastfeeding and everyone has an opinion as to whether breast is best.
Remember unless there is a medical reason for you not to breastfeed, breast milk is undisputably the best nutrition you can give your newborn but if it's not right for you then there are other options you can explore.
*BBC News - Weaning before six months 'may help breastfed babies'