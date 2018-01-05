Breastfeeding tops: The best breastfeeding clothes

Breastfeeding clothes

It's hard to know what to wear when you're feeding your little one every forty minutes - the majority of women end up making do with t-shirts over vests.



But breastfeeding tops and breastfeeding clothes have come a long way in recent years. Innovative button-down and crossover designs enable subtle, easy-access, which is essential when breastfeeding on the go.



Practicality and stylishness don't have to be mutally exclusive when it comes to dressing after you've had a baby.



Just check out this selection of breastfeeding clothes which are attractive, stylish AND affordable.



They're proof that being a mum doesn't mean you have to look mumsy.





