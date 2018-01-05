>
>

Breastfeeding tops: The best breastfeeding clothes

 
Breastfeeding clothes
In this article
Breastfeeding clothes

It's hard to know what to wear when you're feeding your little one every forty minutes - the majority of women end up making do with t-shirts over vests.

But breastfeeding tops and breastfeeding clothes have come a long way in recent years. Innovative button-down and crossover designs enable subtle, easy-access, which is essential when breastfeeding on the go.

Practicality and stylishness don't have to be mutally exclusive when it comes to dressing after you've had a baby.

Just check out this selection of breastfeeding clothes which are attractive, stylish AND affordable.

They're proof that being a mum doesn't mean you have to look mumsy.




23/06/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Foods that you can easily grow at homeJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         