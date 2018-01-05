Prepare your child for immunisations

© iStockphoto Providing your baby with vaccines is all about giving them the best chances in life but it's one parenting dilemma which provokes a lot of worry and guilt. Health care expert Dr Miriam addresses child immunization in the video guide below and provides valuable tips to parents on how to best deal with this often difficult situation.



Miriam says, 'It’s normal to feel anxious about immunization as after all, no-one likes to see their child in pain.' She adds, 'The most important thing to remember is that immunization only takes a moment, whereas the protection it gives your child lasts for years.' To make the process as simple and stress free as possible Dr Miriam Stoppard has come up with top tips about how to minimize feelings of anxiety and guilt, how to act in the consulting room as well as tips on how to prevent your child from becoming fractious. She also talks about how to act once the injections have been carried out and what to look out for afterwards.



Dr. Miriam Stoppard has been at the forefront of the revolution in health information since she began her health career in the early 1970s. Since that time she has become well-known as a leading authority on parenting, child care, women’s health, and many other crucial health issues.







