First birthday party: 1st birthday party ideas

What food to serve

 

Party food

Keep the menu simple; with babies around, most of it will inevitably end up on the floor!

Include finger foods as it is not only a good option for the babies, but for the adults as well.

Linda Hannington, 32, from Kent, says: “Keep fresh juice ready as most of the parents will be armed with a feeder cup in case their child gets hungry.

Another thing to keep in mind is that some babies will have teeth while some might be toothless so make sure that your menu caters to both.”

Check out these ideas for scrummy baby food recipes:

Baby food recipes




  
  
13/07/2011
