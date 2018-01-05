First birthday party: 1st birthday party ideas

Try to send out invites well in advance so you have enough time to prepare the celebrations. If you can keep the numbers small the easier it will be to organize.
An intimate party with close friends and family is the best way to celebrate your child’s first birthday party
.
During their first year your little one is very dependent on their mummy so keeping the invitees to people that your child feels comfortable with is sure to be a success.
Hand-made invitations always have more sentiment, you could even save one for your baby
to appreciate when they’re older.
Hobbycraft.co.uk and Homecrafts.co.uk have some great ideas and card-making accessories
.