>
>
First birthday party: 1st birthday party ideas

First birthday party: 1st birthday party ideas

 

Invitations: Send them early © iStockphotos - First birthday party: 1st birthday party ideas
Invitations: Send them early © iStockphotos

The party invitations
 


An intimate party with close friends and family is the best way to celebrate your child’s first birthday party.

During their first year your little one is very dependent on their mummy so keeping the invitees to people that your child feels comfortable with is sure to be a success.

Hand-made invitations always have more sentiment, you could even save one for your baby to appreciate when they’re older.

Hobbycraft.co.uk and Homecrafts.co.uk have some great ideas and card-making accessories.
Try to send out invites well in advance so you have enough time to prepare the celebrations. If you can keep the numbers small the easier it will be to organize.




  
  
Parenting Editor
13/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         