> Milk production is both constant and on demand:
Constant because lactation never stops, and on demand because it comes when the baby is put to the breast.
> Lactation works under the influence of two hormones discharged by the pituitary gland:
Prolactin, which causes the production of milk, and oxytocin, which only sets in at the moment of feeding and triggers the let-down (milk ejection) reflex. Oxytocin is known as the "cuddle hormone" because it make us want to bond.
> Even if you feel like your breasts are empty, as soon as the baby begins feeding, the lactation process and let-down reflex kick in.
> There's no need to worry about your ability to breastfeed. The size of your breasts has nothing to do with your ability: big or small, all breasts can feed a baby.
19/05/2011
