When is enough? How do I know if my baby has had enough? A calm baby who sleeps at the breast, is regularly filling out, and is displaying no particular sign of unrest, is well fed. Don't go rushing to weigh him before and after each feed! How should I monitor weight gain? Weighing him once a week is sufficient to monitor weight gain. Stand on the scales and measure your own weight, then stand on the scales holding your baby and deduct the two figures to find out your baby's weight



(Mum + Baby Weight) - Mum's Weight = Baby's Weight



Trust your maternal instincts: you will know if your child is doing well or not.



A surefire way of knowing: he wets 5 to 6 nappies per day and poos regularly.

All about baby poop: The stools of breastfed babies do not resemble the stools of bottlefed babies.



Breast-fed babies produce poop that's yellow, not very smell and may only present themselves as a small stain in the nappy. Don't panic: this is normal.



A breastfed baby might not pass stools that frequently either - once every three days, for example. It doesn't mean your baby is constipated: the signs of constipation are small hard stools.







