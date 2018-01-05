- Additional bottle-feeds

>
Avoid additional bottle-feeding, even if it's just with water. Using a bottle with formula milk can stem the delicate breastfeeding process:

> A rubber teat is easier to latch onto than the breast. This could make your baby refuse to take the breast.

> Formula milk is nothing like breast milk, and this can cause digestive problems.

> Lactation depends on the frequencey of sucking. Introducing a bottle-feed can therefore lead to reduced lactation, which in turn leads to less feeds, etc.

> Breastfeeding up to a minimum of 6 months without any other type of milk is the best way of nourishing your child.

The World Health Organization endorses it for several reasons: ideal adaptation of breast milk to the baby's needs, better development of the digestive system, establishing the mother/child bond, reducing the risk of food allergies, etc.

If you really can't breastfeed or you've decided it's not the right option for you then bottle feeding can be a good option. There are great forumlas designed to give your baby everything it needs to grow up healthy - although it's not as good as breast milk it's a good second best.




  
 
19/05/2011
