>
>

Introducing your baby to solid food

 
Introducing your baby to solid food
In this article
Introducing your baby to solid food

Introducing your baby to solid food  

When you have your first baby, the idea of introducing them to solid food can be a bit daunting. When should you do it? What should you give them? Which foods are best?

There are so many questions! We know that being a mum can be a challenging time, so we've put together the need-to-know information on introducing your baby to solid food.

We spoke to Paul Lindley, founder of Ella's Kitchen, the award-winning baby and toddler food company that only sells natural and organic food . Paul is mega passionate about kids' food and with his company he has become a bit of an expert.

So whether you're a first time mum or a mothering pro, check out our tips on introducing your baby to solid food, you might be surprised by what you learn.
Sophie Herdman
02/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Naturally beautiful celebritiesNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         