Introducing your baby to solid food
  
When should you introduce your baby to solid food?
All babies are different, some little ones might start on solid foods earlier and quicker, while others might start later and take longer.

But there are a few signs that you can look out for that indicate if your baby is ready, says Paul.

If your baby can sit up on their own, if they start to reach for food that others are munching on and if they want to chew and put their favourite toys - or anything they can get hold of - into their mouths, they are probably ready to try solid food.

These kinds of behaviours can occur anywhere between four and six months.
