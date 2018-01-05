In this article













Which food should you start with?

Fruit purees and baby rice are great foods to start your little ones on according to Paul. If your baby is particularly hungry you can mix the purees and baby rice together.



Stick to relatively plain tasting food. Why? Well Ella's Kitchen did some research and found that babies have three times as many taste buds as adults, as well as having extra taste buds in their little cheeks, throats and the roof of their mouths, which means they have a much more intense tasting experience than us adults do. In fact, food can taste 10 times stronger to babies.



Imagine the bitterness of brussel sprouts times 10, eugh! That explains why babies might reject some foods.



Sweet foods are also good to try, vegetables and fruit like carrots, sweet potatoes, parsnips, apples and bananas are great.





