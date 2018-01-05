Which food should you avoid?

Paul is a big believer that if you introduce your baby to healthy food at a young age and show them how tasty it can be, that will influence their eating habits for the rest of their life. So, of course, avoid junk food.



Also, remember that babies should have less than 1g of salt a day so avoid anything with a high salt content.



But there are a few other specific foods that you should avoid at this stage.



Kiwi fruit - this often causes allergies, so it's a good idea to introduce these when your baby is a little bit older to check for any allergic reactions.



Honey - bears may like honey but your little one shouldn't try it until they are a year old.



Nuts - whole nuts, including peanuts, are easy to choke on so it's best to wait until your kid is about five years old before giving them one.



Reduced-fat foods - low fat yogurt, cheese or spreads aren't a good choice for babies because they need fat, it's an important source of calories, and often vitamins, for them.



Wheat-based food - wheat is a common allergy so introduce it into your baby's diet slowly.



Meat, fish and eggs - these are all great for when your baby is a bit older, but hold off for now.



Citrus fruit, chillies and other strong spices - these strong flavours can be a bit much for their little tummies. Keep their food mild for a while and introduce stronger flavours slowly.