When do you cut out milk?

As your baby chomps on solid foods, they're going to need less and less milk.



Paul says that once they are eating plenty of solids often - three feeds a day should be what you're aiming for - you can drop a milk feed but continue to breastfeed or give about 500ml of infant formula a day until at least their first birthday arrives.



As for cow's milk, you can cook meals using cow's milk, but your baby shouldn't drink it until they are about a year old.