What can you do if your baby doesn't want solid food?

Paul has two kids of his own and knows from experience that weaning can be a tricky and confusing time. Luckily he has some handy tips up his sleeve that he has been kind enough to share with us.

If your baby says no, don't worry too much - missing the odd meal doesn't matter. Given them praise and attention for anything eaten and quietly take away any left overs.

Make mealtimes fun - the more fun they are, the more likely your baby is to eat.

Pick the right time for meals - the best time is when your baby is relaxed and alert.

Try to encourage your baby to sit up and face you - that will make it easier for them to learn the process of moving solid food from the front to the back of their tongue and swallow. We're so used to it, we forget it can be tricky at first!

The best time to try solid food is after or in the middle of their regular milk feed - start with just a few teaspoons of food, or more if they're still hungry, they'll let you know!

When first starting out, introduce one taste at a time - this way you can see what your baby likes best and discover any allergic reactions.

Be bold - research shows that offering your baby a wide mix of flavours from the start can help avoid fussiness later on.

Be persistent - babies naturally don't like the unfamiliar, so if they turn their nose up at something, keep trying. Sometimes it can take up to 10 flavours before your baby will accept a new flavour.

Try offering sweet food before savoury - that way your baby won't get into the habit of expecting something sweet at the end of every meal.


