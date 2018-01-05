>
>
Introducing your baby to solid food
 Photo 7/7 
When can I give my baby 'adult food'?
In this article

When can I give my baby 'adult food'?


"Once your little one can clasp food in their hands and aim it straight at their mouth, you should start offering them a wide variety of foods, things like fruit, veg, starchy foods, meat and dairy. Let your baby choose what they'd like to try first.

You need to make sure you're giving them lots of feeding practice," says Paul.

"You can be imaginative and try out different recipes including sprinkles of mild herbs and spice to really tantalise the taste buds!"
Sophie Herdman
02/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         