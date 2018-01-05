In this article













When can I give my baby 'adult food'?

"Once your little one can clasp food in their hands and aim it straight at their mouth, you should start offering them a wide variety of foods, things like fruit, veg, starchy foods, meat and dairy. Let your baby choose what they'd like to try first.



You need to make sure you're giving them lots of feeding practice," says Paul.



"You can be imaginative and try out different recipes including sprinkles of mild herbs and spice to really tantalise the taste buds!"



