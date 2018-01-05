In this article











The milestone of motherhood: knowing your own history

Your own mum

Whether you want to copy her, or you'd rather be the exact opposite, the



Understandably, memories of your own childhood are liable to resurface when you're gearing up to become a parent. "Your own experience of being parented will strongly influence how you see your chance of being the kind of mum you want your child to have," says Reith.



Time to be an adult

Above all, becoming a mum is about becoming an adult for good - and sometimes the transition isn't easy.



Now is the time to get in touch with family, and to discuss any issues you had with your own upbringing. "We encourage mums to speak to the adults that looked after them when they were little," explains child psychiatrist Molénat.



Reith adds that this can be a golden opportunity to build bridges with your own parents: "Even if your



