How much should they sleep in the day?

We've all done it - we go for just a little nap in the afternoon, and then when it gets to bed time we just can't get to sleep. Not ideal.



For babies it's different. Napping during the day can help them to sleep at night.



"It varies according to age, and also each baby is different," says Andrea. "Some babies sleep better at night if they've slept in the day because they're more relaxed.



Others get over tired if they don't sleep during the day so find it hard to fall asleep," says Andrea.



So, as Andrea says, your baby needs to be tired, but not over-tired. Andrea's solution? Put them down for naps in the morning and early afternoon, but not late afternoon.

