Feeding and fresh air

How much and when you feed your baby can also make a difference to their sleep.



"Babies need to be fed well but not over-fed," says Andrea.



And should you feed them during the night? Andrea says it depends on their age.



"Most healthy Babies over six months don't need a night feed. Only give your baby a night feed when it's necessary, otherwise it just becomes a habit," she says.



Don't forget, just like us Babies sleep better when they've had lots of fresh air, stimulation and exercise.



Imagine how sleepy you feel when you've had a nice, long walk in the country side. A good play in the garden should do the same job for your baby.



