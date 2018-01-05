Feeding and fresh air
How much and when you feed your baby can also make a difference to their sleep.
"Babies need to be fed well but not over-fed," says Andrea.
And should you feed them during the night? Andrea says it depends on their age.
"Most healthy Babies over six months don't need a night feed. Only give your baby a night feed when it's necessary, otherwise it just becomes a habit," she says.
Don't forget, just like us Babies sleep better when they've had lots of fresh air, stimulation and exercise.
Imagine how sleepy you feel when you've had a nice, long walk in the country side. A good play in the garden should do the same job for your baby.