My baby won't sleep: Tips for tough nights
  
Feeding and fresh air
How much and when you feed your baby can also make a difference to their sleep.

"Babies need to be fed well but not over-fed," says Andrea.

And should you feed them during the night? Andrea says it depends on their age.

"Most healthy Babies over six months don't need a night feed. Only give your baby a night feed when it's necessary, otherwise it just becomes a habit," she says.

Don't forget, just like us Babies sleep better when they've had lots of fresh air, stimulation and exercise.

Imagine how sleepy you feel when you've had a nice, long walk in the country side. A good play in the garden should do the same job for your baby.
