The cot is best

This is a tip a few mums out there might not have thought of. Make sure your baby falls asleep in their cot, and not in your arms.



Why? Andrea explains. "It's normal and healthy for babies to wake up several times during the night, due to the sleep cycles," she says. "But if they've fallen asleep in your arms and then wake up somewhere else, it can be alarming for them."



That's why you should make sure your baby doesn't fall asleep during the feed.



Of course you don't want to keep waking them up every time they drift off, so Andrea suggests singing a little song or looking at a picture book with your baby during feeding.



And don't forget to make bedtime a happy time!



You might well be exhausted, but Andrea says if you turn off the TV, give your baby lots of hugs and kisses and your undivided attention, they'll fall asleep as happy little babes!



