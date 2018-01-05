>
My baby won't sleep: Tips for tough nights
  
Don't let them cry alone
Often parents are told to leave their babies to cry when they're going to sleep. Well, not only is that a pretty hard thing to do as a parent, but according to Andrea it's not even necessary!

"If your baby is crying they're distressed, so don't leave them. A little grumble is ok, but if they're crying a lot just sit with them and shush them," says Andrea.

If they wake during the night, Andrea says you should let them grumble a little bit, because that way they will learn how to settle themselves.

Of course, if your baby is crying a lot, you might have to leave them for a bit. And if it gets really bad, it might be time to see a professional.
Sophie Herdman
09/09/2012
