My baby won't sleep: Tips for tough nights
Having your baby in your bed
Some people love having their baby sleeping in bed with them, others say it's dangerous.

But does it help when your baby won't sleep?

Andrea says it's a personal choice, and it's ok to bring them into bed as long as your safe and consistent.

"The only problem is, if you get them into bed with you every morning, they might start to wake up early because they expect to be taken into your bed," says Andrea.

It's the same with transferring them into your bed at night, if you want them to stay put in their cot, put them in their cot and keep them there.

All a bit eaier said than done when you're half asleep and desperate for them to stop crying!

But with a little patience almost all parents will be able to teach their babies how to sleep through the night.
Sophie Herdman
09/09/2012
