Postnatal depression: Symptoms and support



Spending time with your new baby is the most exciting time, but it can also be pretty tiring and stressful, especially if you're suffering from postnatal depression.Postnatal depression is actually very common, with a predicted one in seven new mums experiencing it in the first three months.Sometimes you won't even realise that you have postnatal depression, or postpartum depression as it is also known, but you'll look back at that time and think: "I wasn't ok, why didn't I do something about it!"So how can you work out if you have got postnatal depression and what can you do about it? We spoke to Dr Sandra Wheatley, author of 'Coping with postnatal depression' to find out more about the condition and what support is in place to help mums through.

