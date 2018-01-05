Symptoms

"Postnatal depression symptoms are similar to the symptoms of depression, but not exactly the same, and can occur at any point in the first year after you give birth," says Dr Wheatley.



You might experience a low mood, a loss of interest in the world around you, tiredness but also difficulty sleeping, feeling that you cannot cope and even suicidal feelings.



It's common to have mood changes, irritability and episodes of tearfulness in the first few weeks after birth, but if this continues well beyond that it could be postnatal depression.



Many people think that mums who have postnatal depression always have negative feelings about their babies, but that's not always the case at all.

