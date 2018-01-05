Causes

Many people say that the hormonal changes that occur just after you've been pregnant can cause postnatal depression, but Dr Wheatley says that's a myth.



"Often it's the result of working women who are used to having social contact suddenly being at home with a baby, feeling out of their depth and not getting enough sleep," she says.



Circumstances do play a role, but it's not just working women who experience postnatal depression. The physical and emotional stress of having a new born baby as well as worries about money and your relationship can trigger this depression.



Finally, if you've had depression before, you are slightly more likely to get postnatal depression.



