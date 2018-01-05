In this article











What to do

If you think that you might have postnatal depression then go and see your GP or midwife. They're trained to spot the signs and there's no shame in it at all. Postnatal depression is an illness, so there's no reason to avoid treating it.



So at what point do you go to see a professional? Dr Wheatley says it's all about working out what is normal for you, and if you are acting differently to that.



"Are you more weepy than is usual for you, are you sleeping more than is usual for you," she says. "There's no cut off figure, because it's different for everyone. If you are experiencing it more than usual and it's going on for longer than it should, see a professional."



